Climate Crisis: Pakistan’s fight against a global threat

Muhammad Abdul Muqeet

The world is in the grip of a climate crisis, with developing nations like Pakistan bearing the brunt of its impacts. Despite contributing less than 1 per cent to global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan ranks 8th in vulnerability to climate change, suffering annual losses of over $3.8 billion.

In 2022, Pakistan experienced one of its worst disasters: devastating floods displaced 33 million people, caused over 1,700 deaths, and inflicted $30 billion in damages. Simultaneously, record heatwaves pushed temperatures in Jacobabad to 51°C, while glacial melting in the north heightened the risk of flash floods. These extreme events underline the harsh reality of climate change in Pakistan.

Water availability has dropped to 860 cubic meters per person in 2023, compared to 5,000 cubic meters in 1950. Cities like Lahore frequently record hazardous Air Quality Index (AQI) levels above 400 during smog seasons.Pakistan’s forest cover remains below 5 per cent, far below the global average of 31 per cent. Projects like the Ten Billion Tree Tsunami have fallen short, with only 3.29 billion trees planted so far. Urban sprawl, deforestation, and outdated irrigation systems exacerbate the effects of climate change.

Excuses of insufficient funds and global responsibility often overshadow the lack of local accountability. While international support is crucial, effective governance and public-private collaboration are equally vital. Pakistan must invest in climate-resilient infrastructure, enforce environmental regulations, and engage communities in conservation. The global community, meanwhile, must honor its commitment to provide $100 billion annually in climate finance. The climate crisis is a global problem, but for Pakistan, it is an immediate reality. The time for action is now—before another disaster strikes.