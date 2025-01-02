Thursday, January 02, 2025
CM Bugti opens 7th Agricultural Census in Balochistan

January 02, 2025
Quetta  -  Balochistan Chief Minister, Mir Sarfraz Bugti, inaugurated the 7th Agricultural Census, an ‘Integrated Digital Count’ linked with GIS technology, in the province on Wednesday.

He said that the 7th Agricultural Census would play a pivotal role in enhancing Balochistan’s contribution to the national economy.

Bugti emphasized that the agricultural census is a crucial process, and preparing reliable statistics is essential.

The Chief Minister mentioned that the agriculture and livestock sectors are the backbone of both the country’s and Balochistan’s economies.

He directed provincial departments to collaborate with the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics to collect accurate and multi-dimensional data.

He also instructed that the data compiled in the 7th Agricultural Census should be shared with the provincial government.

Sarfraz Bugti said that the compiled data would also be verified by provincial government departments at the local level. The Chief Minister expressed his desire to ensure that no unreliable data is included in the agricultural census.

CM Bugti emphasized that the Balochistan government and the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics will work together to promote mutual cooperation for data-based agricultural policies.

He highlighted that the 7th Agricultural Census is a significant step toward ensuring agricultural development and food security in the country.

The ceremony was attended by Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Mir Ali Hassan Zehri; provincial ministers; advisors; members of the assembly; Chief Secretary of Balochistan, Shakeel Qadir Khan; and senior officials from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

