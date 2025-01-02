Thursday, January 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

CM Khelta Punjab Games a suitable platform for young athletes: DG SBP

Staff Reporter
January 02, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

LAHORE  -  Director General Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry visited state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming Complex on Wednesday. Director Admin Dr M Kaleem and In-charge Punjab International Swimming Complex Mustafa Shah were also present on this occasion.  Khizar Afzaal Ch also met with all the staff of the Punjab International Swimming Complex and checked their attendance. He also inspected different parts of Punjab International Swimming Complex and checked the working of relevant staff. Talking on this occasion, the DG SBP said that the Punjab contingent has exhibited excellent performance in the recently-held Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games in Islamabad. “The Punjab contingent will maintain its level of performance in the next National Games as well.” He further said that the upcoming Inter-Division phase of Khelta Punjab Games will prove to be a suitable platform for young athletes of different games to demonstrate their sports skills. “The Punjab province has been blessed with exceptional sports talent and we are quite upbeat that our athletes will continue to excel in the Inter-Division phase of Khelta Punjab Games.”

Senate panel discusses voting rights for overseas Pakistanis

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1735713660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025