CM Khelta Punjab Games a suitable platform for young athletes: DG SBP

LAHORE - Director General Sports Punjab Khizar Afzaal Chaudhry visited state-of-the-art Punjab International Swimming Complex on Wednesday. Director Admin Dr M Kaleem and In-charge Punjab International Swimming Complex Mustafa Shah were also present on this occasion. Khizar Afzaal Ch also met with all the staff of the Punjab International Swimming Complex and checked their attendance. He also inspected different parts of Punjab International Swimming Complex and checked the working of relevant staff. Talking on this occasion, the DG SBP said that the Punjab contingent has exhibited excellent performance in the recently-held Inter-Provincial Quaid-e-Azam Games in Islamabad. “The Punjab contingent will maintain its level of performance in the next National Games as well.” He further said that the upcoming Inter-Division phase of Khelta Punjab Games will prove to be a suitable platform for young athletes of different games to demonstrate their sports skills. “The Punjab province has been blessed with exceptional sports talent and we are quite upbeat that our athletes will continue to excel in the Inter-Division phase of Khelta Punjab Games.”