DC opens 7th Agri Census

Riaz Khan
January 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

MARDAN  -  Deputy Commissioner Dr Azmatullah Wazir officially inaugurated the 7th Agricultural Census.

The ceremony was held at the DC Office, with District Coordinator also present during the inauguration.

The importance of the agricultural census was highlighted, as it will provide essential information for the development of the agricultural sector. Data on agricultural production, resources, and challenges faced will be collected through this census.

, which will be helpful in policymaking and decision-making. DC Dr Azmat termed this initiative an important step for the promotion of agriculture in the area.

On the occasion, the DC directed all concerned departments and staff to provide full cooperation to ensure the census process is transparent and effective. He emphasized that the results of the agricultural census would be highly valuable, not only for local farmers but also for the overall development of the agricultural sector.

