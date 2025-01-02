DC visits RHC Lal Sohanra

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Dr Farhan Farooq visited the Rural Health Centre Lal Sohanra and inspected the stock of medicines and reviewed the available treatment facilities. During this visit, the Deputy Commissioner also examined the ongoing revamping work at the rural health centre. CEO Health, Deputy Director of Development, and the Building Department officer were also present. While inspecting the revamping work at the rural health centre, the Deputy Commissioner directed that the development work should be completed on time and to a high standard. He emphasized that there should be no compromise on the quality of development work. He also directed the officials concerned to monitor the development work on-site.

DC HOLDS REVENUE PUBLIC SERVICE OPEN COURT

Deputy Commissioner Dr Farhan Farooq held a Revenue Public Service open court in the lawn of his office here on Wednesday. He listened to the people’s revenue-related problems and issued on the spot orders for their resolution. The Revenue Public Service open court was also attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur City, Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Saddar, and other officials from the Revenue department. The DC stated that revenue officers concerned should ensure timely actions to resolve the people’s revenue-related issues. On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner issued orders to the officers concerned for immediate resolution of the applications presented by the applicants. During the Revenue Public Service event, transfers were initiated, inspection records were reviewed, record corrections were made, issuance of documents was carried out, and other revenue-related issues were addressed.