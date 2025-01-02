Earth’s resources, such as water, minerals, forests, and fossil fuels, are being consumed at an unsustainable rate. Every year, humanity uses over 50 billion tons of resources, leading to deforestation, water scarcity, and environmental degradation.

Fossil fuels, while powering industries for centuries, are non-renewable and release harmful greenhouse gases, accelerating climate change. Simultaneously, inadequate recycling contributes to growing waste and environmental damage. To protect these vital resources, we must adopt sustainable practices, including recycling, conserving energy, and transitioning to renewable sources like solar and wind power. Protecting forests and water supplies is equally critical.

If we fail to act, future generations will face severe challenges. It’s our responsibility to prioritise sustainability and ensure the planet remains habitable for all.

ZAKIRA M YASEEN,

Kech.