ECP warns lawmakers of suspension risk over asset details

520 MPs, MPAs failed to submit details about their assets

JAVAID UR RAHMAN
January 02, 2025
ISLAMABAD  -  Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday instructed 518 members of the Senate, National Assembly, and provincial assemblies to submit their annual statements of assets and liabilities for the financial year 2023-24 by January 15, 2025 or face suspension of membership from January 16. According to ECP notification, 518 parliamentarians, including 23 from the Senate, 116 from the National Assembly, 208 from the Punjab Assembly, 55 from the Sindh Assembly, 91 from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and 25 from the Balochistan Assembly, have failed to submit their asset details.

It is important to note that the Election Commission had instructed parliamentarians to submit their annual statements of assets and liabilities, including those of their spouse and dependent children, as of June 30 of the previous year, using Form B, by December 31. The commission had warned that failure to comply would result in the suspension of their membership from the Senate, National Assembly, and provincial assemblies, as it is a mandatory requirement under Section 137 of the Elections Act, 2017. Under Section 137, members of the Senate, National Assembly, and provincial assemblies of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan are obligated to submit annual statements of assets and liabilities, including those of their spouse and dependent children, to the Election Commission Secretariat.

The parliamentarians who failed to submit assets details include Muhammad Nawaz Khan, Sardar Muhammad Yousaf Zaman, Ali Khan Jadoon , Shahram Khan , Mujahid Ali , Muhammad Iqbal Khan, Syed Shah Ahad Ali Shah, Yousaf Khan , Hameed Hussain , Shahid Ahmad , Nasim Ali Shah , Misbah Uddin , Zubair Khan , Anjum Aqeel Khan , Sheikh Aftab Ahmed , Raja Osama Sarwar , Raja Qamar ul Islam, Aqeel Malik , Danyal Chaudhry , Tahir Iqbal, Sardar Ghulam Abbas ,  Bilal Azhar Kayani , Chaudhary Farrukh Altaf ,  Mohammad Ilyas Choudhary , Chaudhry Naseer Ahmed Abbas ,Ali Zahid ,Nosheen Iftikhar, Shafqat Abbas , Muhammad Miqdad Ali Khan , Umar Farooq , Changaze Ahmad Khan , Usama Hamza , Muhammad Mehboob Sultan , Waqas Akram, Muhammad Ameer Sultan , Muhammad Arshad Sahi , Rana Mubashir Iqbal , Attaullah Tarar ,  Mian Muhammad Azhar ,Saad Waseem , Azim Uddin Zahid , Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, Muhammad Raza Hayat Harraj , Syed Abdul Qadir Gilani, Rana Muhammad Qasim Noon , Aamir Talal Khan , Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi , Umber Majeed , Awais Haider Jakhar , Khawaja Sheraz Mehmood and others.

JAVAID UR RAHMAN

