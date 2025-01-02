Export-led growth must to achieve economic stability: PM

Shehbaz believes country to meet $35b foreign remittances this fiscal year. Expresses satisfaction over inflation rate plummeting to 81-month low. Sugar smuggling to Afghanistan is controlled at zero level with Army Chief’s support. Efforts underway for rightsizing and downsizing. Cabinet terms beginning of Pak term as UNSC member a big achievement on diplomatic front.

ISLAMABAD - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has underscored the need for export-led growth to achieve economic development plan “Uraan Pakistan” meant to stabilize Pakistan’s economy in coming years.

Chairing a federal cabinet meeting here on Wednesday, the PM expressed satisfaction with the macroeconomic stability achieved by the country, emphasizing that it is now time to move forward towards growth.

Describing the launch of Uraan Pakistan, a homegrown five-year economic plan as an important initiative, the Prime Minister was confident that it would prove to be a good omen for the New Year.

He, however, emphasized the need for diligence and steadfastness to achieve the targets. He appreciated the contributions made by the ministries in the preparation of the economic plan.

The Prime Minister pointed out that foreign remittances reached fifteen billion dollars in the first five months of the current fiscal year, expressing the confidence that they could reach the historic thirty-five billion dollars mark if the current trend continued.

He said the revenue collection target for the month of December was achieved by ninety-seven percent, which is encouraging.

He said the trial run of Faceless Customs Assessment System at Karachi Port has facilitated the business community as it reduced the inspection time of containers by thirty-nine percent.

The prime minister expressed satisfaction over the inflation rate falling to 4.1 per cent which is 81-month low.

He said it was a welcoming progress that inflation rate came to 4.1% in December 2024.

“Government is pursuing a policy of economic reforms. The current account has gained surplus after 24 years. Inflation has come down from 38% to 4.1%, stock market has become the second-best market in the world,” the PM added.

PM Shehbaz Sharif added that the policy rate has come down from 22% to 13% and with the hard work of the government’s economic and financial team, the economy was moving towards stability.

Shehbaz Sharif said smuggling of sugar to Afghanistan has been brought to zero, crediting the Army Chief for his efforts in this regard. He mentioned that these success stories have been achieved despite the sit-ins by certain elements.

The Prime Minister stated efforts are underway regarding rightsizing and downsizing.

He said a world class airport has been established in Gwadar with the support of China.

He said this facility will be turned into a world class commercial hub, highlighting that there is an immense scope of it.

Shehbaz Sharif also paid tributes to the security personnel for their sacrifices in the war against terrorism.

During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar informed that Pakistan is marking the start of its term as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2025-2026. The cabinet commended this achievement by Pakistan on the diplomatic front.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister sought the details of the last three months’ public sector imports via Gwadar Port to be presented at the next cabinet meeting.

The federal cabinet granted in-principle approval to legislative amendments to Section 3(7) of the Pakistan Telecommunication (Re-Organization) Act, as recommended by the Cabinet Division/Secretariat.

It also approved the rules and regulations proposed by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for the appointment of Information Group officers as Press Officers in Pakistan’s diplomatic missions abroad.

These regulations aim to make the appointment process more transparent and merit-based.

On the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health, the federal cabinet approved the registration/recognition of the Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences, Thatta.

In compliance with the decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan in Human Rights Case No. 623-P/2017 and on the recommendation of the Ministry of National Health, the cabinet approved the reconstitution of a committee for determining the prices of life-saving medical devices.

It also approved the National Food Safety, Animal, and Plant Health Authority Bill for submission to Parliament, as recommended by the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.