FIA shows the door to 35 officials for role in boat tragedies

ISLAMABAD - Federal Investigation Agency Director General Ahmad Ishaque Jehangir on Wednesday sacked 35 officials of the agency for their alleged involvement in human smuggling following the two major boat tragedies in Greece killing many illegal Pakistani migrants.

Besides imposing a major penalty of removal from service, the FIA also registered cases against its 13 officials on charges of their involvement in human smuggling.

The development comes after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the FIA chief to take action against those officials who were either involved in providing assistance to unemployed Pakistani youth to flee Europe illegally through land or sea routes or were negligent in their duties contributing to boat incidents.

The director general (DG) FIA heard 49 officials in the orderly room against whom an inquiry committee had recommended departmental action after they were found guilty of the charges, a spokesperson of the agency said.

Jehangir dismissed from service four inspectors, 10 sub-inspectors, two assistant sub-inspectors, five head constables and 14 constables, he added.

“No official found involved in exploitation of innocent citizens deserves any leniency,” the DG was quoted as saying this by the FIA spokesperson. “There is no place for those officials in the institution who remained negligent paving the way for incidents like boat tragedies,” he said.

Earlier, the inquiry committee formed by the FIA chief had summoned all the officials concerned to the agency’s headquarters for questioning them regarding the allegations against them.

Initial investigations revealed that 31 officials were allegedly involved in the recent boat crash incident in Greece.