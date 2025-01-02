Five-day Hunar Mela concludes

PESHAWAR - The five-day Hunar Mela concluded after showcasing handicrafts created by artisans from across the country.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA), Destination Heritage Greens Peshawar, and Hunar Zone jointly organized the event. Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, Advisor to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister on Information and Public Relations, was the chief guest. Prominent attendees included Sajjad Abbasi, General Manager of Destination Heritage Greens Peshawar; Arooj Hamdani, Director of Hunar Zone; Rabia Basri, President of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry; Prof Madam Tashfeen; and other distinguished personalities. Speaking on the occasion, Barrister Saif said that a self-sufficient woman is the foundation of a self-sufficient society.

He emphasized that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is committed to supporting all activities that encourage women and help them showcase their talents and crafts. He acknowledged that the past year brought challenges but expressed optimism for the new year, assuring that the KP government would continue to support women on every platform.

“The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government will support all activities aimed at empowering women and promoting their skills and craftsmanship,” said the advisor. He also praised the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Culture and Tourism Authority (KPCTA) for its role in supporting the Hunar Mela.

The closing ceremony featured a musical evening and a cake-cutting ceremony to mark the end of 2024 and the arrival of the new year, 2025. The musical event added colour to the evening, with performances by singers Akbar Ali, Faisal Marwat, Heer Khan, and a rubab music performance. The advisor also cut a cake to welcome the new year.

The Hunar Mela showcased various stalls, including paintings created by students, handicrafts made by prisoners from the Department of Prisons, and items crafted by artisans from Swat, Hazara, Bahawalpur, and other districts.

Participants praised the organizers for providing such an opportunity for artisans from different districts of the province and the country to present their crafts to the world.