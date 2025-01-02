Thursday, January 02, 2025
FO expresses concerns over Indian extra territorial killings inside Pakistan
Web Desk
5:08 PM | January 02, 2025
Foreign Office has expressed concerns over Indian extra territorial and extra judicial killings inside Pakistan.

At her weekly news briefing in Islamabad today, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said this is not just limited to Pakistan.

India's network of extra territorial killings and abductions has now gone global and other countries are also concerned about India's extra territorial activities.

The spokesperson said Pakistan desires friendly relations with all its neighbours including Afghanistan.

She said Pakistan has a robust mechanism of dialogue with Afghanistan and it will like to continue dialogue with the neighbouring country on all aspects of bilateral relations including the issues related to security and border management.

She said Pakistan is fully capable of defending its national security and sovereignty against any internal or external threat.

Responding to a question, the spokesperson said Gwadar port, developed with the support of China, is for the development of Pakistan.

She categorically stated Pakistan has no designs whatsoever to offer military bases to any foreign government or entity.

