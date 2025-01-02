Gandapur chairs meeting to finalise action plan

Peshawar - A meeting regarding the Huqooq-e-Pakistan Project-II was held at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat, chaired by the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Gandapur. The meeting discussed and finalized an action plan for the effective implementation of the project and for achieving its desired objectives. The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary for Human Rights Allah Dino Khawaja, Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Faisal Utman Khel, as well as representatives from relevant federal and provincial departments and the UNDP.

The meeting decided to establish a coordinated mechanism between the relevant federal and provincial departments for the implementation of the project. A briefing was provided on the project’s key features, objectives, proposed activities, areas of coordination challenges, and other related matters. It was informed that this 3.5-year-long project, launched with the cooperation of the European Union and the UNDP, aims at strengthening relevant institutions and improving the human rights situation in the province.

It was also shared that, under the project, human rights institutions will be established to enhance service delivery in the province. Furthermore, all data related to human rights will be digitized, which will help streamline the people-centered complaint management system.

The project will also introduce human rights-related programs in the higher education sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, with the provincial government identifying two universities for this purpose. Various measures have also been proposed under the program to implement the Human Rights National Action Plan in the province.

The Chief Minister assured full cooperation from the provincial government for the successful implementation of the project and directed all relevant departments to ensure their support in this regard. He said that the government aims to centralize the database of marginalized and underprivileged segments of society and has already instructed the concerned authorities to take necessary action. He expressed hope that this project would contribute to the ongoing efforts of the provincial government.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of a comprehensive and integrated database for deserving and underprivileged groups. He explained that the establishment of a centralized database and centers would enable the provision of uniform and quality services to all. He said that the provincial government is working to provide necessary equipment and facilities to individuals with disabilities across the province, and the establishment of the database would accelerate progress in this regard.

He directed the appointment of focal persons for effective coordination with relevant institutions for project implementation. He also instructed the formation of a steering committee at the provincial level to ensure the project runs on a sustainable basis. He emphasized the inclusion of officials from the Finance and P&D departments in the steering committee, as these departments have the capacity to sustain the project in the long term.