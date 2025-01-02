Thursday, January 02, 2025
Barrister Gohar: Pardons for 19 convicts insignificant as 48 appeal

Barrister Gohar: Pardons for 19 convicts insignificant as 48 appeal
5:24 PM | January 02, 2025
PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan stated on Thursday that granting pardons to 19 convicts was not a significant move, especially since 48 out of 67 individuals had filed appeals.

In a media statement, he emphasized that reducing sentences for only 19 convicts had minimal impact.

He also reiterated his stance that the trial of civilians in military courts was unconstitutional, citing the Supreme Court's clear position on the matter.

Regarding PTI's negotiations with the government, Gohar stressed that the public's and the country's interests should take priority in the process.

