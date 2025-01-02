Gold rate goes up by Rs1,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD - The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs1,000 and was traded at Rs273,600 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs272,600 on the last trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported. The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold increased by Rs857 to Rs234,568 from Rs233,711 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs215,021 from Rs233,711. Per tola and ten gram silver were sold at existing prices of Rs3,350 and Rs2,872.08 respectively. The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $2,624 from $2,614, the Association reported.