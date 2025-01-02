Thursday, January 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Govt urged to fix electricity rate at Rs26 per unit

Our Staff Reporter
January 02, 2025
Newspaper, Business

ISLAMABAD  -  Chairman Economic Policy and Business Development and former caretaker minister Gohar Ejaz has said that the reforms in the energy sector are inevitable. While comparing Pakistan’s power tariffs with other regional countries, here, he said that Pakistani power consumers are paying three and four times high tariffs as compared to Turkey and Egypt. He said Pakistan’s industrial sector is paying Rs44.56 per unit for electricity while in Egypt the per unit rate has been Rs10.58 and in Turkey it is equal to Rs16.43.

Per unit electricity rate in Bangladesh has been 20.89, while the industries in India supplied electricity at 23.39 per unit, he said. He said in Vietnam and Sri Lanka power price has been 23.67 rupees per unit. Gohar Ejaz urged the government to fix the electricity rate for consumers at Rs26 per unit. He said reforms are compulsory in the energy sector and called for review of the agreements with independent power producers (IPPs) and they should be given payments only on power generation. He demanded halting payments to those IPPs not producing electricity. He also urged privatisation of the power distribution companies being run in losses.

Senate panel discusses voting rights for overseas Pakistanis

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1735713660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025