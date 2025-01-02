Harmas Raja returns home as US junior squash champion

Islamabad - Pakistan’s rising squash sensation, Harmas Ali Raja, returned home to a hero’s welcome after securing the gold medal at the prestigious Open Squash Championship. Held in Philadelphia, USA, from December 14 to 17, 2024, the event is renowned as the world’s largest individual squash tournament, featuring 1,007 players from 51 nations. Harmas, representing (Rawalpindi) Pakistan in the Boys U-11 category, delivered an exceptional performance to secure the top spot, joining the ranks of only three nations – Egypt, the USA, and Pakistan – to earn titles in this global competition. His victory highlights the young athlete’s immense potential and marks a historic achievement for Pakistani squash. On Tuesday (December 31, 2024), Harmas Ali Raja was given a hero’s welcome at the Islamabad International Airport. Officials from the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), along with coaches, players, and enthusiastic squash fans, welcomed the young champion. A celebratory rally accompanied him to the PSF headquarters and later to his residence in Rawalpindi, where his triumph was celebrated with great fervor. President and Senior Vice President of PSF lauded Harmas’ outstanding performance, extending heartfelt congratulations for his remarkable victory on such a prestigious international stage. They expressed optimism about his future, encouraging him to continue honing his skills to achieve even greater success and bring further honors to Pakistan.