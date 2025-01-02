Thursday, January 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Harmas Raja returns home as US junior squash champion

Harmas Raja returns home as US junior squash champion
Our Staff Reporter
January 02, 2025
Newspaper, Sports

Islamabad  -  Pakistan’s rising squash sensation, Harmas Ali Raja, returned home to a hero’s welcome after securing the gold medal at the prestigious US Junior Open Squash Championship. Held in Philadelphia, USA, from December 14 to 17, 2024, the event is renowned as the world’s largest individual squash tournament, featuring 1,007 players from 51 nations. Harmas, representing (Rawalpindi) Pakistan in the Boys U-11 category, delivered an exceptional performance to secure the top spot, joining the ranks of only three nations – Egypt, the USA, and Pakistan – to earn titles in this global competition. His victory highlights the young athlete’s immense potential and marks a historic achievement for Pakistani squash. On Tuesday (December 31, 2024), Harmas Ali Raja was given a hero’s welcome at the Islamabad International Airport. Officials from the Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF), along with coaches, players, and enthusiastic squash fans, welcomed the young champion. A celebratory rally accompanied him to the PSF headquarters and later to his residence in Rawalpindi, where his triumph was celebrated with great fervor. President and Senior Vice President of PSF lauded Harmas’ outstanding performance, extending heartfelt congratulations for his remarkable victory on such a prestigious international stage. They expressed optimism about his future, encouraging him to continue honing his skills to achieve even greater success and bring further honors to Pakistan.

Senate panel discusses voting rights for overseas Pakistanis

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1735713660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025