Hindu pilgrims from India to visit Pakistan on January 5

LAHORE - Hindu pilgrims from India will arrive Pakistan via Wagah Border on January 5 to participate in the birth anniversary celebrations of Satguru Sant Swami Shadaram, the founder of historic Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi in Mirpur Mathelo, Sindh. The pilgrims will be warmly welcomed by Additional Secretary Shrines, Saifullah Khokhar, Deputy Secretary Umer Javed Awan, and member of the Pakistan Hindu Mandir Management Committee, Amit Shadani.

Under the guidance of federal government and Chairman Evacuee Truast Property Board, Syed Ata-ur-Rehman, comprehensive arrangements, including foolproof security, have been finalized for their visit.

After their arrival, the pilgrims will head directly to Shadani Darbar Hayat Pitafi, where central religious ceremonies and rituals will take place.

During their stay, they will also visit several sacred sites in Sindh, including Yog Mata Mandir in Aqilpur, Ghotki, Pano Aqil, and historic Sadhu Bela Mandir in Sukkur. On January 14, the pilgrims will spend a day in Nankana Sahib before concluding their journey. The famous Shadani Darbar in Ghotki is known for its annual birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Shadaram. The Hindu pilgrims will return to India on January 15 after completing their spiritual journey.