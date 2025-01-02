Thursday, January 02, 2025
Historic fireworks display held at Governor House as New Year starts

STAFF REPORT
January 02, 2025
KARACHI   -   A historic fireworks display was organised here at Governor House Sindh as New Year 2025 started Tuesday mid-night. A Governor House spokesperson said that a record huge fireworks on the directives of Governor Kamran Khan Tessori. A large number of people watched the fireworks at the Governor House as the date changed after 12 o’clock at midnight. The spokesperson said by setting a world record, another promise made by the Governor Sindh was fulfilled. Tessori felicitated the people on setting a world record for fireworks at the Governor’s House.

