Honour Killing in Pakistan

I write to highlight the tragic and persistent issue of honour killings in Pakistan. Honour killing is a practice wherein family members, primarily women, are punished, often fatally, for perceived transgressions against societal or familial expectations. This punishment typically targets women who dare to express their desires, such as dancing or choosing their attire, acts seen as affronts to a family’s so-called “honour.”

This barbaric practice has persisted for decades, stifling generations. Reports suggest that approximately 5,000 individuals, including women and children, have been killed in the name of honour across Pakistan’s provinces. One recent incident in my village involved a father killing his daughter and a young man over a social media post, without any investigation or due process.

Honour killings represent a grave violation of human rights. As we live in the 21st century, it’s unacceptable that such medieval practices persist. We must empower women and girls to live freely and fulfil their aspirations. Islam itself grants equal rights to women, yet societal norms often deny them these freedoms. It’s time to end this cycle of violence and step into an era of justice and equality.

ISHFAQ NAWAZ,

Balochistan.