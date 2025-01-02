IHC grants bail to Rs3.2b tax fraud co-accused against Rs100 surety bond

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has granted bail to Shahid Hussain Khawaja, a co-accused in the Rs3.20 billion sales tax fraud case, against the surety bond of only Rs100.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Babar Sattar granted the bail to the accused and also declared the tax department’s criminal probe as an excess of authority. The IHC bench further directed to send a copy of the court order to Federal Bureau of Revenue Chairman Rashid Mahmood Langrial.

In this matter, the petitioner Khawaja sought bail after having been arrested in the case registered pursuant to FIR No. 7/2024 in terms of Section 2(37) of the Sales Tax Act, 1990 (“Sales Tax Act”) read with the punishments mentioned at Serial No.11 and 13 of Column 1 of the table under Section 33 of the Sales Tax Act.

According to the State’s case, Kineses Energy and Power Innovations (Pvt) Limited (Taxpayer) is liable for sales tax fraud in the amount of approximately Rs.3.2 billion while the petitioner is the branch manager of First Women Bank, Imperial Court Branch, Karachi, and has been arrested for aiding and abetting the taxpayer by opening their accounts in the branch.

The counsel for the petitioner submitted that the petitioner was not nominated in the FIR and has no role whatsoever to play in the business of the Taxpayer. He added that the petitioner had no duties and obligations in relation to the Taxpayer and could therefore not be held liable for the taxpayer.

After hearing the arguments, Justice Sattar noted in his written order, “the bail application is allowed and the petitioner is admitted to bail, subject to furnishing bail bonds in the sum of Rs.100/- (Rupees One Hundred) to the satisfaction of the trial court.”

The bench also noted that as any action taken while initiating criminal proceedings in breach of the law laid down in Taj International (Pt.) LTD will expose the Federal Board of Revenue as well as the officers who have been delegated powers under the Sales Tax Act to penal consequences for abuse of power.

“Let them remember that as public officials the statutory and police powers of the state delegated to them are to be exercised as a trust, in accordance with law,” maintained the court.

The court also said that the tax department did not determine the tax due on the taxpayer as per the law. Moreover, the verdict said that the tax department arrested the petitioner in violation of the Lahore High Court’s verdict.