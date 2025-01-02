India Increasing Its Soft Power

India has significant assets in the realm of soft power. Its multiethnic culture, ancient civilisational values, thriving entertainment industry, sporting achievements, and unique art forms and literature constitute the core of its influence on the global stage.

Recognising the importance of soft power, India has launched several initiatives to enhance its international presence. In 2006, the Ministry of External Affairs established a public diplomacy division, and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) expanded its global outreach. These initiatives promote Indian culture, cuisine, and festivals, offer scholarships to international students, and support Indian restaurants and chefs abroad. The Ministry of Tourism’s “Incredible India” campaign further highlights the country’s social and cultural richness.

Another notable initiative is “Bharat Ek Parichay,” launched in 2018, which educates global audiences about Indian art, culture, religion, philosophy, and economy through books distributed worldwide. Today, 604 such cultural corners exist globally.

India’s commitment to soft power is evident in events such as the international conference on “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” (The World Is One Family), inspired by the Maha Upanishad. This philosophy was prominently showcased at the recent G20 summit held in India. Initiatives like “The Maitri Programme,” which provided COVID-19 vaccines to over 100 countries, and “Operation Dost,” which delivered aid to Syria and Turkey, further illustrate India’s commitment to global welfare.

As the world’s largest democracy, India is steadfastly expanding its influence through soft power, positioning itself as a cultural and humanitarian leader on the global stage.

SAKSHI,

Sukkur.