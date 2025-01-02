The Washington Post’s report on the assassination program carried out by India’s intelligence agency, RAW, which has allegedly resulted in the deaths of individuals in Canada, the United States, and Pakistan, is a damning revelation. This explosive document should serve as an urgent wake-up call for governments worldwide. It paints a disturbing picture of how India has weaponised its embassies as operational bases for orchestrating political assassinations, even in nations where it enjoys a significant diaspora and ostensibly cordial relations. By employing political assassinations as a foreign policy tool, India appears to have taken a page from the playbook of its strategic ally, Israel, whose intelligence agency, Mossad, has a long history of such tactics and reportedly maintains close ties with RAW.

What is particularly unsettling—though perhaps unsurprising to those familiar with Indian politics—is the revelation that many of these assassinations were allegedly orchestrated not for foreign policy objectives but for domestic political gain. According to political analysts, these killings were designed as political stunts aimed at shaping voter sentiment within India. The involvement of India’s media in amplifying these actions is equally troubling; television channels, seemingly pre-informed of the events, celebrated these assassinations, portraying them as evidence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s so-called “muscular” foreign policy and his aggressive nationalist persona.

Even minor operations against low-level targets were presented as significant victories, carefully framed to enhance Modi’s image as a strongman. This strategy is reminiscent of India’s theatrical “surgical strikes,” where symbolic military actions along the Line of Control are loudly proclaimed as major triumphs. These stunts have a pattern: they are often staged just before crucial elections or political battles, designed to capture headlines and rally domestic support.

A more notable example of this miscalculation was India’s 2019 airstrike in Balakot, Pakistan, which resulted in the loss of an Indian fighter jet and the capture of its pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman. The operation was intended as a grand spectacle, with media outlets and political rallies reportedly prepped in advance to glorify Modi’s leadership. When the plan backfired, with Abhinandan’s capture becoming a public embarrassment, the celebratory narrative quickly soured into anger and dismay.

India’s actions demand urgent international scrutiny and condemnation. The world cannot afford to turn a blind eye to a nation that uses violence as a tool to achieve both foreign and domestic political objectives.