Inflation eases to record 4.1pc in Dec

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan’s inflation has eased to 4.1 percent in December, paving the way for the State Bank of Pakistan to further reduce the interest rate, which has already declined to 13 percent.

Inflation measured by the consumer price indicator (CPI) was recorded at 4.1 percent in December 2024 over the corresponding period of 2023 from 4.9 percent in November 2024, according to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). For the fiscal year 2024-25, the federal government has set an inflation rate target at 12 percent.

According to the latest data of PBS, the inflation on a monthly basis has increased by 0.1 percent in December 2024 as compared to an increase of 0.5 in the previous month (November) and an increase of 0.8 percent in December 2023. The CPI inflation Urban remained at 4.4 percent on a year-on-year basis in December 2024. Meanwhile the CPI inflation for Rural has enhanced by 3.6 percent.

The CPI based inflation recorded at 7.22 percent in six months (July to December) of the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, inflation measures by Sensitive Price Index (SPI) has increased by 9.36 percent and Wholesale Price Indicator (WPI) based inflation has surged by 4.38 percent in five months of the ongoing fiscal year.

The ministry of finance has projected that inflation would further decline as it would remain within the range of 4.0-5.0 percent for December 2024. “At the external front, it is expected that hard-earned stability will continue on the back of remittances and exports inflows with decent imports. This will be complemented with exchange rate stability and contained inflation – which is anticipated to remain within the range of 4.0-5.0 percent for December 2024,” ministry of finance stated in its monthly report.

The reduction in inflation rate would help the SBP in reducing the interest rate. In mid December, the SBP had cut the policy rate by two hundred basis points to 13 percent.

The break-up of inflation of 4.07 percent showed that food and non-alcoholic beverages prices increased by 0.27 percent last month. Similarly, health and education charges went up by 13.28 percent and 10.32 percent, respectively. Similarly, prices of utilities (housing, water, electricity, gas and fuel) increased by 3.38 percent in the last month. Meanwhile, the prices of alcoholic beverages and tobacco went up by around 5.47 percent. Prices of clothing and footwear increased by 14.39 percent and furnishing and household equipment maintenance charges 5.15 percent. Recreational charges and those related to culture went up by 8 percent in the period under review, while amounts charged by restaurants and hotels by 7.91 percent in December 2024 as compared to the same month last year.

In rural areas, the food items which saw their prices increased included honey (7.97 percent), potatoes (5.68 percent), vegetable ghee (4.73 percent), eggs (4.57 percent), cooking oil (4.38 percent), fish (3.62 percent), mustard oil (3.44 percent), dry fruits (3.35 percent), fresh fruits (2.93 percent), pulse moong (1.68 percent), sugar (1.48 percent) and milk fresh (0.75 percent).In non-food commodities, prices of following items enhanced solid fuel (3.23 percent), household textiles (2.53 percent), furniture and furnishing (2.41 percent), footwear (2.18 percent), drugs & medicines (2.16 percent) and motor fuels (1.35 percent).

In rural areas prices of the following items decreased, including chicken (12.54 percent), tomatoes (7.83 percent), fresh vegetables (4.57 percent), pulse gram (3.88 percent), onions (3.04 percent), pulse mash (2.83 percent), condiments and spices (2.42 percent), pulse masoor (1.85 percent), gram whole (1.36 percent), besan (0.93 percent), wheat flour (0.59 percent) and wheat products (0.52 percent).

In urban areas, prices of following commodities increased including potatoes (12.42 percent), fresh fruits (8.84 percent), vegetable ghee (5.42 percent), cooking oil (4.39 percent), mustard oil (2.96 percent), honey (2.69 percent), sugar (2 percent), fish (1.82 percent), eggs (1.01 percent), meat (0.81 percent), beans (0.56 percent), dry fruits (0.32 percent), wheat (0.27 percent and beverages (0.23 percent).