JI inaugurates Quaid-e-Azam Family Park, mini-zoo in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area

KARACHI - Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar has inaugurated Quaid-e-Azam Family Park and mini-zoo in Karachi’s North Nazimabad area and dubbed the development as New Year gift for Karachiites.

A large number of area residents attended the inauguration ceremony. It is pertinent to mention here that the park was abandoned for ages and the JI’s elected representatives restored the facility. Deer, Blue Bird, Ostrich, fancy ducks and a vast variety of other birds were made a part of the mini-zoo.

JI Karachi Ameer Monem Zafar Khan inaugurated the restored facility. Speaking on the occasion, the JI leader said that the JI had vowed to serve Karachi and Karachiites even beyond its mandate. He maintained that the party kept its words.

He highlighted that 125 parks were restored in nine towns, run by the JI, in Karachi, whereas over 40, 000 street lights were installed, dozens of public sector schools were also uplifted, besides establishing sports complexes, open air gyms and other facilities during the year, 2024 alone.

He made it clear that all the development works were carried out with the resources of the nine towns and any layer of the government — mayor office or province — didn’t support the development work.

The JI leader said that the Pakistan People’s Party released funds for union councils that were taken over by the PPP or the MQM through post-poll rigging. He recalled that contrary to the conduct of the PPP, late mayor Nematullah Khan had released equal funds for all UCs and towns without any political discrimination.

He continued that the JI would continue working on both fronts; resistance against the PPP government for funds and powers as well as service to Karachiites with honesty and dedication.

Monem Zafar said that the PPP government keeps all the administrative and monetary powers in its clutches but never delivers to the city and citizens. He said that Karachi provides lifeline for Pakistan and acts as economic nerve but unfortunately the city is in the clutches of feudal lords.