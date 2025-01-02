Justin Baldoni sues New York Times for $250 million over Blake Lively story

NEW YORK - is firing back after being accused of harassment by his co-star Blake Lively, filing a libel suit against The New on Tuesday, claiming that the newspaper published an article “rife with inaccuracies, misrepresentations, and omissions” that relied on Lively’s “self-serving narrative.” Lively filed a complaint with the California Civil Rights Department in December, accusing Baldoni of harassment and retaliation. In the bombshell complaint, Lively claimed that after she raised concerns of harassment on the set of their film, “It Ends With Us,” Baldoni and his team retaliated against her, leaking unflattering press to try to ruin her professional reputation. Lively’s complaint was first reported in The New , which published an article titled, “‘We Can Bury Anyone’: Inside a Hollywood Smear Machine,” on December 21. The 4,000-word article contained contents from the Civil Rights Department complaint, which typically remain confidential. In the wake of the New article and Lively’s complaint against Baldoni, he was dropped by the talent agency, WME, which also represents Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds. Lively received swift support across Hollywood SAG-AFTRA, the actors’ union, releasing a statement in support of her. Sony, the studio behind “It Ends With Us,” also released a statement standing by Lively. Now, Baldoni is alleging that Lively created false harassment accusations so she could take control of the film, then set out on a campaign to “reshape her public persona.”

with “salacious, headline-grabbing allegations” in The New at Baldoni’s expense.

“Lively’s cynical abuse of harassment allegations to assert unilateral control over every aspect of the production was both strategic and manipulative,” Baldoni’s lawsuit states. “Simultaneously, her public image suffered as a result of a series of high-profile blunders, which she tried to deflect by blaming Plaintiffs for the public’s prying interest into the foibles of an A-list celebrity. This is nothing but an excuse. Fame is a double-edged sword, but Lively’s tactics here are unconscionable.” The suit claims that The New failed its “journalistic integrity” to vet Lively’s harassment and retaliation allegations, noting that the paper “relied almost entirely on Lively’s unverified and self-serving narrative, lifting it nearly verbatim while disregarding an abundance of evidence that contradicted her claims and exposed her true motives.” A spokesperson for The New told CNN the publication plans to “vigorously defend against the lawsuit.” “The role of an independent news organisation is to follow the facts where they lead,” Danielle Rhoades Ha, spokesperson for the Times, told CNN in a statement Tuesday. “Our story was meticulously and responsibly reported. It was based on a review of thousands of pages of original documents, including the text messages and emails that we quote accurately and at length in the article. To date, Wayfarer Studios, Mr. Baldoni, the other subjects of the article and their representatives have not pointed to a single error. We published their full statement in response to the allegations in the article as well.” Attorneys for Lively told CNN in a statement that “nothing in this lawsuit changes anything” about Lively’s claims. While Lively initially filed a complaint against Baldoni and his Wayfarer production company with California’s Civil Rights Department, attorneys for the actress filed a federal complaint on Tuesday. “We look forward to addressing each and every one of Wayfarer’s allegations in court,” Lively’s attorneys said. Baldoni’s suit was filed by attorney Bryan Freedman in Los Angeles Superior Court on behalf of 10 plaintiffs total, including Baldoni, Wayfarer Studios, his producing partner Jamey Heath, who was also accused by Lively of harassment, and Baldoni’s publicist and crisis manager, Jennifer Abel and Melissa Nathan.