Karachi roads reopened as MWM ends nationwide sit-ins

Karachi's major roads have been reopened for traffic following the conclusion of Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM) sit-ins across the city.

MWM chief Allama Raja Nasir Abbas announced the end of nationwide protests on Wednesday night after a successful peace agreement was reached during the Kurram Jirga. He urged protesters to return home peacefully in solidarity with the people of Kurram.

As a result, traffic in Karachi has returned to normal, with routes such as Numaish Chowrangi, Abul Hassan Isphahani Road, Kamran Chowrangi to Mosmiyat Chowrangi, Water Pump to Ancholi, and Sohrab Goth to Water Pump cleared for commuters, according to the traffic police.

The sit-ins, which were also held in Islamabad and other cities, were called off after the three-week-long Grand Jirga in Kohat facilitated a peace deal between the Kurram tribes. Malik Sawab Khan, a Jirga member, confirmed the agreement had been signed by both parties.

MWM Chief emphasized the importance of implementing the terms of the peace deal promptly and assured that all protesters would disperse peacefully following the resolution of the Kurram violence.



