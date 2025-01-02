Karachi's cold wave set to intensify as air quality deteriorates

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has predicted a further intensification of Karachi's ongoing cold wave starting Saturday, January 4.

According to the Met Office, while a slight respite from the current cold weather is expected on Thursday and Friday, the arrival of westerly winds could bring rain to Balochistan, followed by chilly winds in Karachi. The city is likely to experience cold and dry conditions, with the minimum temperature recorded at 13.5°C on Thursday, along with 58% humidity and northern winds at a speed of six kilometers per hour.

Last month, Karachi's temperatures dipped into single digits on multiple occasions, registering lows of 9.1°C and 9.5°C.

Adding to the city's weather woes is its deteriorating air quality. On December 31, 2024, Karachi recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 237, categorized as "very unhealthy" by Swiss air quality monitor IQAir. The concentration of harmful PM2.5 pollutants was measured at 162 µg/m³, exceeding the World Health Organization's recommended levels by over 32 times.