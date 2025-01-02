Thursday, January 02, 2025
KP minister opens trials to hunt for cricket talent

Our Staff Reporter
January 02, 2025
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

PESHAWAR  -  Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs, Syed Fakhar Jehan, inaugurated the trials for the search of talented cricket players under the Peshawar Zalmi Talent Hunt Program at Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar on Wednesday.

Secretary of Sports and Youth Affairs Matiullah, Director of Sports Abdul Nasir Khan, along with former cricketer and Director of Cricket Peshawar Zalmi Mohammad Akram, and former cricketers Umar Gul, Mohammad Yousuf, Kamran Akmal, and Ihsan Ali were also present on the occasion.

More than seven thousand young people have registered for these trials, which are being held at Arbab Niaz Stadium. These trials are organized by Peshawar Zalmi to discover new talent in the province. During the inauguration, the KP Minister for Sports spoke to media representatives and said that this initiative under Peshawar Zalmi is a significant effort to bring forward talented players. He acknowledged that Zalmi has made excellent arrangements for this purpose.

In response to a question regarding Arbab Niaz Stadium, he said that the PSL will soon be held at this venue. He mentioned that the stadium is a key ground for international sports in the province, and efforts are being made to complete it as soon as possible so it can host international matches. He further added that the stadium will be equipped with international standards and facilities.

Regarding promotion of sports in the province, he said that the provincial government is focusing on all types of sports and making every effort to organize sports events here, providing all possible support to the players.

