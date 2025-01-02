LCCI congratulates newly-elected office bearers of LTIA

LAHORE - The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has extended its warmest congratulations to the newly elected chairman of the Lahore Township Industries Association (LTIA) Abdullah Mughal, senior vice chairman Fawad Tariq Jafri and vice chairman Muhammad Imran Siddiq and termed it the beginning of a promising era for the association.

LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman, Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry along with former presidents Mian Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Mian and former Senior Vice President of FPCCI Khawaja Shahzeb Akram conveyed their heartfelt felicitations to the newly elected team. The LCCI office-bearers lauded the Lahore Township Industries Association for its critical role in advancing industrial progress in the region. They said that the leadership of such associations serves as a backbone for the industrial sector, help to address challenges and advocate for policies that drive growth and sustainability.

They expressed confidence that the newly elected leadership would bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to uplift the industrial community. They said that a strong and proactive collaboration between the LCCI and the Lahore Township Industries Association would lead to the resolution of pressing issues such as taxation, infrastructure and energy shortages, thereby creating a more conducive environment for industrial development. Mian Anjum Nisar, Muhammad Ali Mian and Khawaja Shahzeb Akram praised the dedication and vision of the newly elected office bearers. They expressed optimism that this new leadership team would not only address the concerns of the industrial sector but also contribute significantly to the economic growth of the region. The LCCI leadership assured its unwavering support to the Lahore Township Industries Association and called for a united approach to enhance the industrial landscape of Lahore and beyond. They also urged the government to extend its full cooperation to the association’s initiatives aimed at strengthening the industrial sector.