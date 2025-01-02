LDA seals another 111 properties

LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority (LDA) on Wednesday sealed another 111 properties, in a crackdown on illegal commercial buildings and defaulters of commercial fees. On the direction of LDA Director General Tahir Farooq, the

LDA teams had been conducting daily operations with full force.

In the latest operation, the teams sealed and demolished 111 properties in various areas of the city. The targeted locations included Gulberg, Faisal Town, Garden Town, Sabzazar, Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, and Samanabad.

Specifically, 32 properties in Gulberg, Faisal Town, and Garden Town were sealed, while 45 properties in Shah Jamal, Gulshan Ravi, and Samanabad, and 34 properties in Sabzazar were also sealed. The properties included private schools, restaurants, salons, food points, shops, offices, stores, and other commercial establishments. Prior to the operation, the owners of these properties had been issued multiple notices regarding their illegal status. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Chief Town Planner, Asad ul Zaman.