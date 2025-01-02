Thursday, January 02, 2025
Literacy centre opened at Central Jail Haripur

January 02, 2025
HARIPUR   -   In a collaborative effort between the National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) and the Department of Prisons, a Literacy Center was inaugurated at Central Jail Haripur on Wednesday.

The ceremony was presided over by Jail Superintendent Hamid Azam, with NCHD Deputy Director Khalid Mahmood and Field Officer Iftikhar Ahmad also in attendance.

During the inauguration, educational materials, including books and notebooks, were distributed to illiterate inmates to help them begin their educational journey.

The initiative was praised for its focus on the welfare and education of prisoners, with particular appreciation for the NCHD administration’s contributions.

The Literacy Centre aims to provide inmates with opportunities to enhance their academic skills during their incarceration, preparing them for an active and positive role in society upon release.

The initiative reflects the commitment of the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and related institutions to the reformation and welfare of prisoners.

The step is seen as a milestone in improving the future prospects of inmates and supporting their reintegration into society. It underscores the government’s dedication to the rehabilitation and educational uplift of the prison population in the province.

