Maryam Ki Dastak App revolutionary measure: DC

FAISALABAD - The “Maryam Ki Dastak App” is a revolutionary measure to extend various services at the doorstep of people.

This was stated by Deputy Commissioner Cap (Retd) Nadeem Nasir by distributing caps and uniforms among facilitators here Wednesday.

He said that various services about government departments are now available to citizens by sitting at homes. They can call facilitators to avail any service by ringing helpline 1202 or through Maryam Ki Dastak App. He said that 105 coordinators in the district have so far completed 1108 tasks while 637 others are in pipeline at various departments.

UAF Entomology Chairman retires

Chairman Department of Entomology and Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) Prof Dr Muhammad Jalal Arif has retired after attaining the age of superannuation.

He served the university for 34 years at various posts from lecturer to professor in addition to performing administrative duties. Dr Jalal Arif joined the university in January 1990 as lecturer and promoted to the post of professor. He served as Chairman of Entomology Department for three terms and worked as PO PRP for the period of 14 years. Meanwhile, Dr Muhammad Tayyab from Department of Entomology UAF has been assigned the duties of Principal Officer Public Relations and Publications (PRP) and he has also taken over the charge of his office, a spokesman of the university said here on Wednesday.