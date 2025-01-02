Meeting agrees to promote honey business, beekeeping in KP

Peshawar - It has been agreed to take steps to promote the honey business and beekeeping in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and to formally recognize honey processing, packaging, and value addition as an industry.

Recognizing it as a key production sector of the province, it was expressed that joint efforts would be made by the relevant departments to further promote it.

In this regard, a high-level meeting was held on Wednesday under the chairmanship of Abdul Karim Tordher, Special Assistant to the Chief Minister (SACM) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for Industries and Commerce, to review various aspects of promoting beekeeping and the honey business in the province. Several proposals from the Beekeeping Association were also discussed, and the forum assured its cooperation.

The meeting was attended by Secretary of the Industries, Commerce, and Technical Education Department, Amir Afaaq; Special Secretary, Anwar Khan; Managing Director of the Small Industries Development Board (SIDB), Habibullah Arif; Chief Planning Officer, Basit Khalil; Project Director of Beekeeping and the Honey Sector at the Department of Science and Technology, Nadia Khan; Deputy Manager of the KPBOIT, Gul Mohammad; Deputy MD of SIDB, Nauman Fayaz; representatives from SMEDA; and officials from the Beekeeping Association, including Sher Zaman, Gul Badshah, and others.

Following the instructions of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, various stakeholders presented their views on the development of beekeeping businesses at the local level, including packaging, value addition, and other aspects of honey production, to develop this sector. The issues raised by the representatives of the business sector were also discussed during the meeting.

During the briefing provided by the Project Director of the “Bees and Honey Sector” from the Department of Science and Technology, it was highlighted that Pakistan exports $8.3 million worth of honey annually, with around 1 million people in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa directly and indirectly employed in this business. Furthermore, approximately 20,000 individuals in the province are registered in the honey industry.

The representatives from the Beekeeping Association informed the meeting that the district of Karak alone generates an annual business of 6 billion rupees from this sector. They emphasized that prioritizing this industry would further develop it in the province.

It was decided in the meeting that a joint meeting of all concerned institutions and departments would be held on January 13 to develop a comprehensive plan for further action, covering all areas of responsibility. The meeting also directed SIDB to conduct a feasibility study for honey value addition and related requirements. Additionally, it was assured that an expo on honey would be organized in Peshawar. The meeting also expressed readiness to develop training modules for beekeepers in various trades and to provide training through technical institutions under the Department of Industry.

On the occasion, the SACM KP said that beekeeping and the honey business are uniquely significant production sectors for the province and hold an important place in the country. He emphasized that all departments and institutions must fulfill their responsibilities to formally establish this sector as an industry. He further stated that a follow-up meeting would be held with all stakeholders to make thorough preparations.

He expressed optimism about the bright prospects for the development of this industry in the province, noting that a collective effort and strong resolve are required. He assured that the government is committed to supporting this sector with a clear vision, aiming to boost its growth and create employment opportunities. He further assured that the government would provide full cooperation to those involved in this sector, helping them establish their businesses with all the necessary facilities in the province.