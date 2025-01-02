Pakistan is endowed with a wealth of resources, encompassing human capital, natural assets, and a strategically advantageous geographical position within the region. Moreover, sustainable management of natural resources, such as agriculture, minerals, and energy, can provide a stable foundation for economic growth and development. Leveraging Pakistan’s strategic geographical position can enhance trade and investment opportunities. But, despite these abundant resources, Pakistan faces significant challenges, including inflation, low economic growth, and high unemployment due to misplaced governance priorities. On the top of these challenges, are State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) which often serve as key drivers of growth, infrastructure development, and job creation. However, unfortunately the situation is totally different in Pakistan. In the latest bi-annual report on SOEs released by the Ministry of Finance, it was revealed that they were provided with 436 billion rupees of support in just six months and are continuously running at a loss. The government provides heavy subsidies and grants to keep them afloat. During the last six months, these loss-making institutions were provided with 120 billion rupees in grants, 231 billion rupees in subsidies, and 85 billion rupees in loans from the federal government. The significant fiscal support provided to these SOEs has sparked a debate on the efficiency and sustainability of such interventions. Many SOEs in Pakistan rely heavily on government support, which can reduce incentives for operational improvements.

SOEs in Asia, particularly in China and Vietnam, are prominent in the manufacturing and services industries. Globally, SOEs were valued at $45 trillion in 2018, representing about half of the global GDP. In Europe and Central Asia, SOEs contribute significantly to economic activity, with their added value reaching up to 30% of GDP in some transition economies.

During a press conference, DG ISPR Lt General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry highlighted several key points regarding Pakistan’s defense budget and its implications. He emphasized that the defense budget has been shrinking in GDP, currently standing at 2.2% of GDP compared to 2.8% in previous years. This reduction is due to factors such as inflation and rupee depreciation. He also pointed out that despite the critical role of the military in national security, the defense allocations have not increased significantly. He mentioned that the military has implemented self-discipline measures, including conserving fuel and curtailing expenditures. These measures indicate that the defense budget is constrained, and any misallocation of resources by the government can lead to financial strain on the military.

According to a recently published report, the expenses of various institutions in Pakistan are extremely high, and this burden is unbearable for the economy. Whenever these institutions are discussed, the easiest target is the defense budget, and the common perception is that all the money is being spent on defense. The budget for Pakistan Army last year was approximately 800 billion rupees, which is less than many other sectors. The business enterprises under Pakistan Army earn money and contribute to the economy. This amount reached 870 billion rupees, which is equal to the entire budget of the military, while the development budget is even less. Military is incurring heavy expenses on these institutions, which have no positive impact on the economy, rather they are increasing the burden. These institutions include PIA, Steel Mills, Railways, and many others. Every government tries to privatize these institutions, but in the end, politics gets in the way.

Rs 436 billion per six months and Rs 872 billion per year have been injected into loss-making SOEs, which is more than the whole budget of Pakistan Army. Through these loss-making institutions, corrupt and illegal mafias are making money. On the other hand, they all have long stories regarding the money spent on the Armed Forces which is paid back not only by blood but also more than Rs 350 billion every year, which is paid only in taxes by the Army and affiliated organizations. Contributions in education, health and socio-economic projects are beyond that. These criticisms lead to rise of myths regarding budget allocation and expenditure by Pakistan Army. It is now time for us to take these issues seriously and take concrete steps to restore Pakistan’s economic sovereignty.

To break the cycle of dependency on government support, SOEs need to develop and implement comprehensive self-sustainability plans. The financial support provided to loss-making SOEs in Pakistan highlights the government’s lack of commitment to stabilizing these enterprises and ensuring their continued operation. To counter this, the support must be complemented by efforts to enhance the self-sustainability of SOEs. The path to self-sustainability requires a coordinated effort from SOE management, government policymakers, and other stakeholders to implement the necessary reforms and ensure the long-term viability of these enterprises.

Hamna Obaid

The writer is a graduate of Defence and Diplomatic Studies and is currently pursuing M.Phil in International Relations. She can be reached at hamnakhokher31@gmail.com