Mostly young among 190 killed in road accidents in 2024 in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI - As many as 190 people lost their lives in road accidents in the city during 2024 with majority aged between 11 to 40 years, it has been revealed.

According to the data shared by Rescue 1122 Emergency Service, in total 507,478 calls were received, including 70,068 related to emergencies and accidents. The calls received on helpline were mainly related to road accidents, fire incidents, crimes, drowning, building collapses, gas leakage or gas cylinder blasts, medical emergencies and other incidents of different nature. The number of road accidents was 17,520, fire incidents: 1,768, crime incidents: 1,698, drowning: 44, building collapse: 33, gas blasts: 41, and other incidents: 4,646.

The statistics revealed that 17,520 road accidents took place affecting 17,848 people in total. The accident victims included 15,003 men and 2,845 women. The accidents claimed 190 lives. The accidents also resulted in 7,645 serious injuries and 10,013 minor injuries. Notably, most of the road accident victims were aged between 11 and 40, highlighting a pressing need for road safety awareness. In most of the cases, motorcycles and cars met accidents. Different reasons that led to maximum number of accidents included over-speed, rash driving, one-wheeling, taking a wrong turn, and bursting of tyres.

In terms of fire-related incidents, Rescue 1122 responded to 1,768 fire calls. The fire related happenings resulted in 11 fatalities and 36 serious injuries, alongside 51 minor injuries. The Rescue 1122 fire-fighters responded to 100 calls related to bush fires. The timely response of the rescuers saved property worth approximately Rs1.718 billion. Some of the major reasons that caused fire incidents included short circuits, negligence while smoking, gas leakages, gas cylinder blasts among others.

Further, the rescue service provided vital medical assistance to 41,698 patients, ensuring they were transported to nearby hospitals for comprehensive treatment. In 70,068 total emergency incidents, the rescuers provided necessary services to 65,991 affected individuals. Sibghat Ullah, District Emergency Officer Rawalpindi, said: “Our commitment to delivering timely and professional emergency services is unwavering. Every call we receive represents a life we are dedicated to saving.” Muhammad Usman Gujjar, Media Coordinator for Rescue Rawalpindi, said, “These statistics reflect our responsibility towards public safety. Through ongoing training and community awareness initiatives, we strive to continually improve our response to emergencies.”