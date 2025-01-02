Murad tasks Safe City to start face, number plate recognition work from Feb

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, presiding over a meeting on the Karachi Safe City Project on the first day of the new year, directed the authorities to start identifying fancy, fake, and dubious vehicle number plates from February and report them to the concerned police for further action.

The chief minister emphasised that the Safe City Authority should begin using facial recognition technology to identify suspicious individuals traveling in vehicles or moving on the roads beginning next month, to ensure the project’s objectives are met.

During the meeting, the chief minister instructed the Sindh Safe Cities Authority to launch a safe city project in Hyderabad and Sukkur as well. He requested that the authority should submit its project cost estimates (PC-I) to the Planning and Development (P&D) Department for approval. The meeting, held at the CM House on Wednesday, was attended by several officials, including Home Minister Zia Lanjar, Chief Secretary Asif Hyder Shah, and Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon, among others.

The Director General (DG) of the Sindh Safe Cities Authority (SSCA) Asif Aijaz Shaikh briefed the CM on the project’s progress. The Karachi Safe City Project involves five phases with an estimated cost of Rs34.95 billion. This initiative includes the installation of 12,000 CCTV cameras with varying resolutions, and 2,525 pole sites have been identified across an area of 1,700-km. Additionally, there will be 110 Emergency Response Vehicles deployed.

In the first phase, 1,300 CCTV cameras will be installed, including 1,044 new cameras and upgrades to 256 existing cameras, over a distance of 193-km. Two hundred police sites have been identified, where work is currently underway.

The CM was informed that 23 Emergency Response Vehicles would be deployed in the city, with five of these equipped with high-powered cameras capable of facial and number plate recognition. He directed the authority to proceed with the purchase of 110 Emergency Response Vehicles and equip them with the necessary technology for city deployment.

The CM was also informed that the installation of the video surveillance system has begun and is expected to be operational by the end of next year. The SSCA headquarters has been established in DHA, and construction of the headquarters building on Shahrah-e-Faisal has started.

In response to a question, it was reported that 300 pole sites have been identified, and necessary permissions for their right of way from the KMC and Civil Aviation Authority have been obtained. Approval from the Cantonment boards is currently being processed. A survey of the 300 pole sites has been completed, with the foundation laid for 200 out of 300. Of these, 198 police installations have been completed, with 33 currently operational.

The renovation work at the first Point of Presence (POP) site at PS Boat Basin has been completed, while the remaining sites in police stations are being handed over. These POP sites include locations at Artillery Main police station, Aram Bagh, Boat Basin, Civil Lines, Clifton, Frere, Sadr, Preedy, Kharadar, Aziz Bhatti, Brigade, Bahadurabad, Ferozeabad, Shahrah-e-Faisal, Tipu Sultan, Airport, Malir City, and Model Colony. The CM instructed the IGP to personally supervise the progress of the Safe City Project to ensure that the second phase can be initiated smoothly.