Muzammil, Aqeel victorious in National Ranking Tennis Championship

LAHORE - Muzammil Murtaza, Aqeel Khan, Barkatullah and Shoaib Khan registered victories in the 10th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking Tennis Championship 2024 continued at the PTF-SDA Tennis Complex in Islamabad. In the men’s singles 1st round, Muzammil Murtaza triumphed over Sami Zeb Khan with a 6-3, 6-4 scoreline, while Aqeel Khan defeated Huzamia Abdul Rehman 6-3, 6-4. Other notable victories included Barkatullah’s dominant 6-1, 6-0 win against Gibran ul Haq, and Muhammad Shoaib’s comeback against Ahmad Nael Qureshi, winning 6-7(7), 6-3, 6-2. In the Ladies Singles 1st Round, Laiba Iqbal overcame Fatima Ali Raja with a 6-2, 6-1 victory, and Noor Malik blanked Shandana Rabi 6-0, 6-0. Zaira Ahmed edged out Saleha Batool 6-0, 4-6, 6-1, while Aman Khan defeated Maria 6-2, 6-3.