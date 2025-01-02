NA panel seeks detailed briefing on Nov 26 incident

ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly Standing Committee on Human Rights on Wednesday decided to invite IG and DIG police, Islamabad in the next meeting to have comprehensive briefing on the November 26 incident.

The committee expressed displeasure over the 26th November, 2024 incident in Islamabad and decided to invite the top Islamabad cops to have comprehensive briefing on the incident. The committee also decided to visit to Adyala Jail during the next week to witness the facilities being provided to the prisoners. The meeting of the committee was held at the Parliament House, Islamabad under the chairmanship of Sahibzada Muhammad Hamid Raza, MNA.

The committee congratulated the nation for “Happy New Year” and prayed that may Almighty Allah help the nation to overcome problems in order to bring prosperity in Pakistan. It urged upon the need for adoption of substantial measures by the treasury and opposition benches to bring political stability in Pakistan so that it could advance in a prompt way.

The committee expressed concern over the poor performance of Ministry of Human Rights as “it failed to play effective role over the period of the time to protect the rights of Pakistani citizens.” The committee directed that the ministry may develop proper liaison with Ministry of Interior to safeguard the rights of common citizens. The committee therefore, deferred the issue till its next meeting for further discussion.

The meeting was attended by the MNAs Muhammad Hanif Abbasi, Ms Zeb Jaffar, Syeda Nosheen Iftikhar, Ms Sabheen Ghoury, Muhammad Riaz Fatyana, Gohar Ali Khan, Ms Zartaj Gul (through video link) Dr Nelson Azeem, Ms Sehar Kamran, Ms Wajiha Qamar, Ms Shahida Rehmani and mover Ms Sharmila Sahiba Faruqui Hashaam.