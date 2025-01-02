New POA chief calls for collective efforts to revive Pakistan’s sports image

LAHORE - President of Pakistan Olympic Association (POA), Arif Saeed, has emphasized the importance of collective efforts to restore Pakistan’s positive global image through sports and rebuild international trust in the country. These efforts are crucial to reviving international sports in Pakistan. Arif Saeed made these remarks during a meeting with members of the Executive Committee at the Pakistan Olympic House in Lahore, shortly after assuming his role as President. The meeting was attended by POA Secretary Muhammad Khalid Mahmood, Vice Presidents Maj (R) Majid Wasim and Andleeb Sandhu, Deputy Secretary M Jahangir, Finance Secretary Ahmar Malick, Associate Secretary Tahmina Asif, and representatives of Olympic sports, including Hafiz Imran Butt and Muhammad Arshad Sattar. Also present were Javed Lodhi of National Rifle Association of Pakistan, Asif Azeem, President of SFP, Rizwan-ul-Haq Razi, Secretary of IOA. Arif Saeed acknowledged that Pakistan once experienced a golden era in sports, during which it held world championship titles in cricket, hockey, snooker, and squash simultaneously. While recognizing that sports naturally go through cycles of highs and lows, he stressed the importance of continuous efforts to improve and advance. He further underlined the POA’s firm commitment to advocating for sports and athletes in Pakistan on every platform, ensuring they receive the recognition they deserve. He highlighted the association’s dedication to building strong, collaborative relationships with all stakeholders, including the Pakistan Sports Board, to revitalize the country’s sports sector.

The POA chief also urged office bearers of various sports federations to submit their proposals for promoting sports at both national and international levels within the first 100 days of his presidency. These proposals would outline actionable steps for advancing and developing sports in Pakistan. He reiterated that the IOC is actively supporting athlete well-being globally, and encouraged the POA and National Sports Federations (NSFs) to learn from and incorporate IOC and International Sports Federations’ programs into their own initiatives.