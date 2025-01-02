New Year will prove to be a year of development, progress for Karachi: Wahab

KARACHI - Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the new year will prove to be a year of development and progress for Karachi, and the long-standing issues of the citizens will be resolved this year, setting the city on the path of growth. He expressed these views on Wednesday while addressing a cultural program as the chief guest at Bagh Ibn-e-Qasim, Clifton. Parliamentary Leader of the City Council Karamullah Waqasi, Deputy Parliamentary Leader Dil Muhammad, and local leaders of the Pakistan People’s Party were also present with him. At the start of the new year, a spectacular fireworks display was held, delighting the thousands of citizens present at the event. He said that several development projects in Karachi are in the final stages of completion, while tenders for various projects have already been issued, and work on them will commence by the end of this month. The mayor Karachi said that the people want to see Karachi thriving, a city of lights, love, tolerance, music, and joy, where people can enjoy the happiness of life. He emphasised that alongwith prayers, we must make efforts for the development and construction of our city. He pointed out that today’s programme included people from various ethnic backgrounds, showcasing Karachi as a bouquet of flowers of every color and race, which is the true identity of this city. The mayor Karachi stated that according to Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s vision, Karachi must once again become a haven of peace, a city of lights, and a place promoting brotherhood, equality, and harmony. He assured the people of Karachi that the trust they have placed in the Pakistan People’s Party will be honoured, and they will not be disappointed. He further said that this year, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation will become financially self-sufficient, and the funds for the ongoing development projects are available, ensuring their timely completion. The mayor Karachi announced that the first phase of the Malir Expressway will be opened for citizens this month. Similarly, this year, water supply through canals from Hub will begin, significantly improving the water situation in district West and Central. The pace of work on the Kareemabad Underpass has also been accelerated to ensure its timely completion. On this occasion, the mayor extended his New Year’s greetings to the thousands of citizens present at the program. Various artists also gave outstanding performances during the event.