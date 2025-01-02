Thursday, January 02, 2025
No School in Kappar

January 02, 2025
Kappar, a small town in the Kech District of Balochistan, Pakistan, faces severe developmental challenges, particularly in education. Situated in the southwestern part of the country, far from major urban centres, Kappar struggles with limited access to basic services. A glaring issue in the region is the lack of schools, especially for girls. Social, economic, and logistical barriers, including poor infrastructure, poverty, and inadequate roads and transportation, prevent children from accessing the nearest educational institutions.

This situation is further exacerbated by the political and security instability in parts of Balochistan, leaving areas like Kappar neglected and underserved. The absence of schools denies children, particularly girls, the chance for an education, perpetuating cycles of poverty and underdevelopment that have long-lasting consequences.

BANI SAIF,

Kech.

