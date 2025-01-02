Omar Ayub opposes civilian trials in military courts, defends PTI legal team

Opposition Leader Omar Ayub Khan voiced strong opposition to the trial of civilians in military courts, describing the process as fundamentally flawed. “Civilians cannot be detained in military custody,” he stated.

Speaking to journalists at Parliament House, Khan dismissed criticism regarding the legal fees paid by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for its lawyers. “Why should this concern anyone else? It’s not their issue,” he remarked.

He clarified that only one or two professional lawyers were compensated for their services, while others, including Salman Akram Raja, were representing the party on a pro bono basis.

Khan also confirmed that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur would be participating in the ongoing negotiations.