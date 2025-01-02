Over 300 protesters booked in Karachi

KARACHI - More than 300 individuals have been booked following clashes between demonstrators and police at Karachi’s Numaish Chowrangi as the protest turned violent on Wednesday. According to the FIR, the protesters attacked police with batons, stones, and even fired at them, injuring six officers, including Sub-Inspector Raja Khalid. The case includes charges of rioting, attempted murder, vandalism, terrorism, and attacking police. During the clashes, protesters also set fire to four motorcycles and damaged a police mobile. As a result of the police operation, 19 individuals involved in the rioting have been arrested.