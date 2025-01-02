Pakistan begins 2-year term as non-permanent UNSC member

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday officially started its term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2025-26.

This comes just ahead of US President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration later this month. Pakistan takes the membership amid regional peace threats and resurgence of militancy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Ishaq Dar, hosted a reception at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday to mark the beginning of Pakistan’s term as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the years 2025-2026.

The event was attended by the heads of resident Missions of the UN Security Council Member States in Islamabad and senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, the Deputy Prime Minister said that elected for an eighth time, Pakistan brings to the Security Council a rich legacy of experience and an unwavering commitment to the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.

The Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister underlined that Pakistan looked forward to seeking just and peaceful resolution of situations on the agenda of the UN Security Council. As a member of the Council, Pakistan will continue to oppose the unilateral and illegal use or threat of force; combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations; and support effective UN peacekeeping, and peace-building efforts.

Expressing his gratitude to all UN Member States for their resounding support in electing Pakistan to UN Security Council, the Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to working constructively with all UNSC members and with the broader UN membership to bridge divides, foster consensus, and uphold UN Security Council’s mandate in accordance with the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.