Pakistan, India exchange nuclear sites, prisoners lists

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan and India yesterday exchanged lists of their respective nuclear installations and prisoners detained in each country.

First, Pakistan and India exchanged the lists of their respective nuclear installations and facilities. The exchange took place pursuant to the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India. Signed on 31 December 1988, the Agreement, inter alia, provides that both countries shall inform each other of their nuclear installations and facilities, falling within its definition, on 1st January of each calendar year.

Accordingly, the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Foreign Office said. Simultaneously, the Indian Ministry of External Affairs handed over the list of India’s nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi. As the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India entered into force on 27 January 1991, the two countries have been exchanging the lists since 1st January 1992.

Later, Pakistan and India exchanged, through diplomatic channels, the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody.

The simultaneous exchange of lists took place in pursuance of the Consular Access Agreement of 2008. Under the Agreement, both countries are required to exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on 1st January and 1st July, every year.

The Government of Pakistan handed over a list of 266 Indian prisoners in Pakistan (49 civilian prisoners and 217 fishermen) to a representative of the High Commission of India in Islamabad. Simultaneously, the Government of India shared the list of Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails to an officer of Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi. According to the list, there are a total of 462 Pakistanis in Indian jails (381 civilian prisoners and 81 fishermen).

Separately, the Government of India has been urged to release and repatriate all those Pakistanis (52 civilian prisoners and 56 fishermen), who have completed their respective sentence and whose national status stands confirmed.

The Government of India has also been urged to ensure safety, security and well-being of all Pakistani or believed-to-be Pakistani prisoners, awaiting their release and repatriation.

Furthermore, a request for grant of consular access to 38 missing defence personnel of 1965 and 1971 wars has been made.