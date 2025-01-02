Thursday, January 02, 2025
Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation ends, economy on path to recovery: Ishaq Dar

3:26 PM | January 02, 2025
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar declared on Thursday that Pakistan's diplomatic isolation is over, with the country making significant strides towards economic improvement.

Speaking to the media, Dar emphasized that the perception of Pakistan's international isolation has been dispelled through active and strategic diplomacy at both bilateral and multilateral levels. "Nobody can now say that Pakistan is isolated," he asserted, crediting the government's consistent efforts to expand the country’s diplomatic influence.

Highlighting Pakistan’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the eighth time, Dar said the country would actively collaborate with other member states to fulfill its global responsibilities.

He reaffirmed Pakistan's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism and underscored the government's focus on strengthening trade and economic ties with Afghanistan, which he believes will enhance connectivity with Central Asian nations.

On relations with India, Dar stated, "It takes two to tango." He reiterated Pakistan's willingness to improve bilateral ties, provided there is reciprocal goodwill from the Indian side, stressing the importance of mutual effort in fostering a constructive relationship.

Discussing economic progress, Dar expressed satisfaction with the country’s improving indicators, noting that inflation had dropped to 5 percent, while exports and remittances were on the rise.

As a nuclear and missile power, Pakistan is poised to secure its rightful place in the global community through sustained economic progress, he concluded.

