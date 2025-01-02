Pakistan’s tennis prodigy Mikaeel Baig takes pickleball by storm

Lahore - Mikaeel Ali Baig, a 15-year-old tennis prodigy from Pakistan, is earning accolades not just on the tennis court but also in the burgeoning sport of pickleball. Known for his remarkable achievements in tennis, including six national championships in Pakistan, multiple Asian Tennis Federation titles, international victories in the USA, and representing Pakistan in the Junior Davis Cup, Mikaeel has now added another feather to his cap by excelling in pickleball. Recently, Mikaeel emerged victorious at the Pickleball Pro Junior Championship in Daytona, Florida, a prestigious event featuring over 1,200 players from around the world. His outstanding performance earned him a coveted 5 DUPR rating, placing him among the top 20 under-18 pickleball players globally—a remarkable accomplishment for someone who only recently embraced the sport. “Pickleball is an exciting blend of tennis, badminton, table tennis, and padel,” Mikaeel shared. “It’s a fast-paced game requiring quick footwork, lower body strength, and strategic thinking. Plus, it’s incredibly social and much more affordable than tennis, making it a mainstream sport in countries like India.” At the Daytona tournament, Mikaeel partnered with Krishna from India in doubles, underscoring the inclusive spirit of pickleball. While some view pickleball as a potential distraction for tennis players, Mikaeel sees it as complementary. “My multi-sport background, including taekwondo and gymnastics, has significantly enhanced my tennis game. “Many top tennis players, like Jack Sock and Andre Agassi, are now competing in pickleball. Even legends like Ivan Lendl are engaging in it; he was playing on a court next to mine during the tournament. It’s a great avenue for skill development, but my primary focus remains tennis,” he added. Beyond his personal success, Mikaeel and his family are passionate about introducing pickleball to Pakistan. In collaboration with his mother, Ayesha, he plans to meet Pakistan Tennis Federation President Aisam Ul Haq to explore opportunities for the sport’s growth in the country.

They are also working on establishing pickleball courts in cities like Multan, with potential support from local companies such as the Bodla Group and international pickleball organizations.

Mikaeel’s journey in pickleball serves as an inspiration, promoting Pakistan as a brand ambassador in the fastest growing sport in the world, while demonstrating the benefits of embracing diverse sporting experiences and the potential for cross-pollination between different disciplines.