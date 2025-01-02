Thursday, January 02, 2025
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Past in Perspective

“I am not an Athenian or a Greek, but a citizen of the world.” –Socrates

Past in Perspective
January 02, 2025
Newspaper, Opinions, Past in Perspective

The Acropolis of Athens stands as a beacon of ancient grandeur atop a rocky outcrop, overlooking the sprawling city below. A testament to classical Greek civilisation, this UNESCO World Heritage Site is crowned by the iconic Parthenon, a temple dedicated to the goddess Athena. Majestic pillars, intricate friezes, and time-worn marble narrate the tales of a bygone era. As the cradle of democracy, philosophy, and the arts, the Acropolis is a living testament to human achievement. Visitors marvel at the Propylaea, Erechtheion, and the Temple of Athena Nike, each contributing to the harmonious symphony of architectural brilliance that defines this cultural marvel.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2025-01-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1735713660.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2025