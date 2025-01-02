Peace in Kurram

The signing of a comprehensive agreement to end the Kurum violence is a noteworthy achievement for which the KP government deserves recognition, even though it has taken considerable time to begin addressing this issue effectively. Nevertheless, the agreement and the peace process leading up to it could herald a new era for the region straddling the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. Perhaps most critically, roads have now reopened, enabling convoys carrying food, medicine, and other aid to reach affected areas. The lands of Parachinar can begin to return to normalcy, while nationwide protests demanding peace can come to a peaceful conclusion as their calls have been answered.

What remains crucial now is ensuring that this peace is not just temporary but permanent. Both the KP and federal governments, along with the military, must remain engaged with the issue and not retreat after this initial breakthrough. The 14-point peace agreement demands ongoing interaction between the state and local authorities to address all matters comprehensively. This tribal conflict has deep roots in land disputes, and unless the government brokers a resolution acceptable to all parties, this agreement may merely postpone the conflict rather than resolve it permanently.

Additionally, the sectarian dimensions of this feud call for a robust and sustained effort by the government to combat sectarianism, particularly in this region. The agreement’s provisions against sectarian hate speech and provocations, including on social media, are vital. However, the government must enforce these measures rigorously to ensure they do not become hollow promises. Failure to do so risks prolonging tensions and leaving the area vulnerable to future unrest. The government’s role as guarantor, executor of decisions, and mediator in potential future disputes is a critical development. This role must be fulfilled with unwavering dedication and sincerity to ensure the complete resolution of this feud. It is also essential to recognize the international dimensions of this conflict. Parachinar’s strategic location near the Afghanistan border has made it a target for sectarian groups operating from Afghanistan and other foreign-backed entities seeking to destabilize Pakistan.

To safeguard this fragile peace, both state forces and tribal militias must prioritize justice, law and order, and sustained harmony in the area. They must also resist any external attempts to reignite conflict. While this agreement represents a difficult but significant step toward peace, it comes with strong conditions that must be upheld. The real work begins now—ensuring this agreement evolves into a lasting resolution.