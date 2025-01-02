Peace in Poetry and Prose

As the old year has ended, we may become quite pensive and reflective, realising that certain things we have done cannot be changed or undone, and that little was perfect, even the good and right we did. We are also reminded that life on Earth isn’t everlasting, so we’d better get on with doing the good we want to do before it is too late. Well, since a New Year always follows, we still have a chance to make corrections and come up with a few New Year’s resolutions, whether we will be able to implement them or not. The important thing is that we reflect on it humbly, yet with self-confidence, as we are responsible for what we do.

The Canadian musician and poet Leonard Cohen (1934–2016) said in one of his famous songs, Anthem (2008): “The birds they sang at the break of the day. Start again, I heard them say. Don’t dwell on what has passed away, or what is yet to be.” And furthermore: “Ring the bells that still can ring. Forget the perfect offering. There is a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.” The last sentence was also included in the New Year’s speech by the head of state of my land of birth, Norway, King Harald V (87), who often uses universal motivational quotes when reflecting on small and big issues.

Taking stock of the year that has ended means reflecting not only on small, everyday issues but also on major global concerns, including wars, conflicts, injustices, and poor decisions by leaders—decisions that often benefit decision-makers more than ordinary people. We still hope and pray that the major wars can end soon in 2025, notably the Russian war in Ukraine and the Israeli-Palestinian war in Gaza and beyond, even including Lebanon, with spill-over effects in Syria and Iran. The overthrow of the Assad regime in Syria gives hope for better conditions to come, though it won’t be easy or immediate in a country divided into many groups with opposing interests. Democracy has not been practised there for the last fifty years, and hardly before that either. In Sudan, the situation is dire, with millions displaced within the country and abroad.

The African Union (AU), formerly the Organisation of African Unity (OAU), with its 55 member states, upholds the principle that borders left by colonial powers over half a century ago should remain unchanged. However, Eritrea separated from Ethiopia after a 30-year war in 1993, and South Sudan broke away from Sudan in 2011, ending Africa’s longest civil war. Alas, these separations have not been entirely successful for the new states or the larger states they left.

I believe many African countries could be better governed, and people could lead happier lives, if some nations were divided into smaller states, yet maintained cordial cooperation agreements with their neighbours and beyond. Perhaps there will be a willingness to reconsider border issues more soberly in the future. Comparing Africa’s history to Europe’s, there are lessons to be learned. In Scandinavia, countries once had conflicts and wars, frequently changing borders and disagreeing on various issues. It was their kings and leaders who led these conflicts, not the people. Today, they coexist peacefully, with respect and cooperation. The Nordic and Baltic Council is an excellent organisation fostering such cooperation. Additionally, most European countries are members of the European Union (EU), with its 27 member states, and many are also part of the Council of Europe (CE), which has 46 member states. Numerous other cooperative bodies contribute to development and maintaining peace. Dialogue and collaboration are essential.

However, I am sceptical about NATO’s massive rearmament policies within its alliance of 32 member states. The organisation must focus more on peace initiatives in the future, starting properly in 2025, to foster peace in people’s minds and hearts. UNESCO’s constitution, written 80 years ago in 1945, states in its preamble: “Since wars begin in the minds of men, it is in the minds of men that the defences of peace must be constructed.” Let me add, in a spirit of gender consciousness, that ‘men’ means ‘people,’ though it is true that most military mistakes have been made by men—and still are—not women. The primary focus must now be on teaching young men, older men, and also women, about building peace.

I know a Norwegian woman, Ingeborg Breines (79), who has been, among other roles, co-chair of the International Peace Bureau in Geneva. When she was head of UNESCO in Pakistan a couple of decades ago, she made the ‘serious joke’ that she wanted to become a minister of defence, leaving many puzzled. She explained that she wanted to be the last minister of defence because, after that, there would only be ministers of peace. Incidentally, her book, published in Norwegian in 2023 and titled Fredskultur (in English, The Culture of Peace – Utopia or Alternative Security Policy?), was distributed to all Norwegian MPs just before their recent Christmas and end-of-year holidays. The book spans over 400 pages, but hopefully, the MPs will still open it!

Now, let me move to lighter points—though seemingly lighter, they are fundamental for peaceful coexistence. Popular songs and music are often more significant than we realise. In 2016, Bob Dylan (b. 1941) received the Nobel Prize in Literature for his unique poetry in popular songs. Reflecting on this, I remembered one of my youth idols, Elvis Presley (1935–1977), whose songs featured thoughtful lyrics. You’ll Never Walk Alone (1968) is one such example, emphasising the companionship of God and people. Where No One Stands Alone (1967) highlights the importance of standing firm for what we believe is right and good. Bridge over Troubled Water (1970) underscores the value of working with others, respecting diverse values and opinions, and being willing to compromise.

During last Christmas, I attended a few gatherings, including one where some guests sparked a controversy, leading to a couple leaving the party and suggesting that the host should have asked the person who started the disagreement to leave. True, sometimes staying apart from those we disagree with can be right, but most of the time, we should be willing to engage in dialogue on petty or significant issues, likely resolving matters amicably. All of us must do more to foster peaceful coexistence in small and big situations—in poetry and prose. And let us remember Leonard Cohen’s wise words that none of us is perfect—except God, we may humbly add.

Happy New Year 2025

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com